Investigators rule Amazon center fire as suspicious

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Investigators have ruled the small fire that caused the response and alarm at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Chester Friday morning as suspicious.

BREAKING: Police calling fire suspicious at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Chester. Investigators still on scene. pic.twitter.com/1NzUeupCN5 — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) December 8, 2017

The 5 am blaze in a storage bin closed down Amazon facility. @ChesterfieldPD and @VSPPIO are still on scene investigating. No one hurt. — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) December 8, 2017

According to spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore, crews responded to the facility after a report of smoke inside. On scene, crews found a fire in a shipping bin which had already been extinguished.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The center is located on Meadowville Technology Parkway, which is east of Interstate 295.

Chesterfield county mobile command center just arrived on scene at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Chester. I'm live on @8NEWS at 9am. pic.twitter.com/STlfK8Zxef — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) December 8, 2017

Employees told 8News reporter Roxie Bustamante that sprinklers inside went off. Many employees standing outside were wrapped in blankets due to being wet and the cold conditions.

Crews blocked off the entrance to the facility and would not allow employees to enter. Employees said the Amazon Employee Resource Center told them that the center is closed until further notice.

Amazon’s Regional Operations PR Manager Brenda Alfred released the following statement to 8News:

“We evacuated our building today as the safety of our employees is our top priority. We appreciate all the efforts of our local first responders today. As this is an active investigation, your questions would be best addressed by the Chesterfield County Police and Fire Departments.”

Dozens of employees showing up thinking they are supposed to start shift at 10am but police say Amazon Fulfillment Center is closed until further notice. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/NcmqQh1OUD — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) December 8, 2017

CONT.: Now employees going home, some for the second time this morning, after they say Amazon Employee Resource Center said this center is closed until further noticed. pic.twitter.com/ZjnhLGJjrk — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) December 8, 2017

