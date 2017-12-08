Investigators rule Amazon center fire as suspicious

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Investigators have ruled the small fire that caused the response and alarm at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Chester Friday morning as suspicious.
According to spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore, crews responded to the facility after a report of smoke inside. On scene, crews found a fire in a shipping bin which had already been extinguished.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The center is located on Meadowville Technology Parkway, which is east of Interstate 295.
Employees told 8News reporter Roxie Bustamante that sprinklers inside went off. Many employees standing outside were wrapped in blankets due to being wet and the cold conditions.
Crews blocked off the entrance to the facility and would not allow employees to enter. Employees said the Amazon Employee Resource Center told them that the center is closed until further notice.
Amazon’s Regional Operations PR Manager Brenda Alfred released the following statement to 8News:
“We evacuated our building today as the safety of our employees is our top priority. We appreciate all the efforts of our local first responders today. As this is an active investigation, your questions would be best addressed by the Chesterfield County Police and Fire Departments.”
Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.
Amazon center
Amazon center x
Latest Galleries
-
Potential snowfall
-
Amazon center
-
Daughter’s photos of parents go viral
-
Tacky lights 2017
-
Virginia Zoo announces the birth of a new lion cub
-
Police: Man found in Md. was decapitated, had heart removed and stabbed by MS-13 members
-
Hallie Hovey-Murray
-
Hallie Hovey-Murray
-
Hallie Hovey-Murray
-
Hallie Hovey-Murray
Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.