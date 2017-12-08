‘Big as my head’: Hawaii woman seeks record for huge avocado

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii woman is waiting to hear back from Guinness World Records to find out if the massive avocado she snagged is the world’s largest.

Pamela Wang of the Big Island found the 5-pound (2.3-kilogram) avocado Sunday on a walk, the West Hawaii Today newspaper reported.

“I see avocados every day, and I pick up avocados every day, but this one … it was hard to miss,” Wang said. “It was as big as my head.”

She met up with friends and showed them the enormous avocado. Wang’s friends began making inquiries online, uncovering information that indicated that the avocado might just be the largest on record.

Wang submitted an application to Guinness and expects to hear back within two months. She had Ken Love, executive director of Hawaii Tropical Fruit Growers, witness the avocado’s weighing. Guinness requires an expert to be present.

“I’ve seen (avocados) longer and I’ve seen them fatter, but not both,” said Love, who verified the fruit’s weight at 5.23 pounds. “I think people have other ones that they don’t weigh, but I think this one, it was way up there.”

Elizabeth Montoya, assistant public relations manager of Guinness World Records America Inc., wrote that the company doesn’t have a category for the largest avocado. It does, however, have one for the heaviest.

Guinness verified in January 2009 an avocado submitted by Gabriel Ramirez Nahim of Caracas, Venezuela, which weighed 4 pounds, 13.2 ounces, Montoya said.

Wang said she found the avocado under a tree that hangs over a street. Anything overhanging or dropped outside a private property line is free for anyone to claim.

