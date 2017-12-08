2 arrested after Petersburg man killed during car fight on Powhite Parkway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man was killed during an apparent fight between several men that occurred early Monday morning on the Powhite Parkway in Richmond.

Police tell 8News they were called to a fight in progress in the 6300 block of Powhite Parkway, just before Chippenham Parkway, at around 2:15 a.m.

Officers arrived and found 35-year-old Luis G. Gomez-Flores of Petersburg lying unconscious outside of a vehicle that was parked adjacent to the toll booth. Gomez-Flores was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators determined that an altercation broke out inside the vehicle, causing the driver to pull over.

Rodrigo Martinez-Mendoza, 41, of Petersburg and 22-year-old Javier Rodriguez-Zavala of North Chesterfield have both been arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Bridges at (804) 646-4494 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.