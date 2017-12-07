What’s the most annoying Christmas song of all time?

(WCMH) – What would you consider the most overplayed, annoying holiday songs out there?

There are some songs that can turn even the most joyful into a scrooge, if only for a few minutes.

We want to know, what’s the most annoying song?

Here are some candidates:

1. Justin Bieber – Santa Claus is Coming to Town

2. John Denver – Please Daddy Don’t Get Drunk This Christmas

3. Wham! – Last Christmas

4. Madonna – Santa Baby

5. Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmastime

6. Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer by Elmo & Patsy

7. Jackson 5 – I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

8. Baby It’s Cold Outside

9. The Christmas Shoes

