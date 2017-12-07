West Virginia man killed defending himself during home invasion

GRANTSVILLE, WVa. (AP) — West Virginia State Police say a 77-year-old man was fatally shot while trying to defend himself during a home invasion. Police said they believe one of the intruders was also wounded.

Eugene Stevens was found dead of gunshot wounds at his home in the Big Bend area of the Calhoun County on Tuesday evening. Authorities received a 911 call about 6 p.m.

State police say 25-year-old Travis Boggs of Stinson, who is being treated at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital, will face charges. Police say there’s evidence Boggs was at the scene of the shooting.

Hospital staff told troopers Boggs was dropped at the emergency room by four people in a red Ford Explorer who sped away. He had gunshot wounds to his head and stomach.

Police say the vehicle was found burned in southern Calhoun County after the fire department was called to a brush fire.

Boggs is expected to survive and will face charges.

