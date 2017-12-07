Virginia daycare worker arrested for child neglect

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia child-care provider was arrested after police say several neglected children were discovered at her home daycare.

Kathy Yowell Rohm, of Albemarle County, was arrested for felony cruelty and injuries to children.

Albemarle County detectives received a complaint of alleged child neglect at the daycare on Turnberry Circle.

Detectives discovered 16 infants and toddlers inside, several of which were either unattended or showed signs of neglect.

Rohm is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

