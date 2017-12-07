VDOT prepares for winter weather

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — As we prepare to see our first bit of winter weather, VDOT is also gearing up.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tells 8News they are monitoring this weekend’s weather but it’s pretty unlikely they’ll need too many crews.

VDOT gave 8News a look at what they are doing to prepare for any snow storms that this winter may bring.

“We are prepared with 62,000 tons of salt for this year and 23,000 tons of sand and we will restock as needed. We are also prepared with 217,000 gallons of brine solution to pre-treat the roads,” said VDOT spokesperson Bethanie Glover.

For weeks, drivers have been practicing their routes so that they are familiar with the areas they are assigned.

“We’re preparing for snow season all year long all year round,” Glover said.

Another big question is funding. Each year the cost of snow removal fluctuates.

Last year they spent $14.6 million, this year they have a budget of $13.5 million.

“We won’t suspend snow operations for any reason despite how much money is spent because our main priority is to keep the roads safe and clear for the public,” Glover said.

