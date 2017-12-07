Tennessee dance teacher indicted on sex charges involving child

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former dancer teacher in Tennessee has been taken into custody after being indicted on multiple sex abuse charges.

Police began investigating Ross McCord on Oct. 24 after a 14-year-old girl’s parents came forward with “disturbing information” regarding the 29-year-old man and their daughter.

McCord is charged with statutory rape by an authority figure, four counts of aggravated statutory rape, solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor and exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

McCord will be booked into the Williamson County jail. His bond is set at $50,000.

In a statement, the dance studio said it was notified of the investigation several weeks ago.

“In response to these devastating allegations, we immediately took the necessary step of severing all ties with the former staff member, as this behavior is not tolerated under any circumstances. Soon after meeting with the Franklin Police Department, we met with our dance families to inform them of the investigation and that we had severed all ties with the instructor in question.”

The statement continued, “We cannot begin to express the depth of our sorrow and heartache regarding this situation. For 25 years, DC Dance has been a positive and uplifting force in the lives of hundreds of dance students. The DC Dance community is a strong family, and DC Dance assures our families, parents, students and alumni that it remains committed to maintaining a safe and nurturing environment for its students.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.