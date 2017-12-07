Teen arrested for multiple rapes, including attack an 85-year old woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager has been arrested for rape and robbery in Murfreesboro and Jackson, Tenn.

18-year-old Chriteris Allen is accused of raping an 85-year old woman November 14 in Murfreesboro. Police say he approached the woman in the driveway of her home, pointed a gun at her, and forced her into a garage where he raped her. He’s also accused of stealing her purse and phone. Police released a sketch as part of the investigation.

Allen is also accused of brutally attacking and robbing a Jackson woman on November 27. Jackson police say he knocked on her door and asked to borrow flour, then pulled out a gun and forced the woman into a bedroom, where she was bound and raped. He allegedly took a Playstation and a phone, then forced the woman into her car at gunpoint and told her to drive. Police say he ordered her to stop at an intersection, got out of the car and ran off.

Allen was arrested Wednesday in Jackson and will be extradited to Rutherford County.

The Murfreesboro and Jackson police departments worked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshal Service in this case

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.