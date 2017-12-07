Suspects in custody after Henrico robbery, police chase

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Suspects are in custody after a robbery and a police pursuit in Henrico County Thursday afternoon.

Suspects from the robbery on Staples Mill Road led police on a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash on Hungary Road. The suspects ran from the crash, and have since been taken into custody.

The search for the suspects forced Brookland Middle School to be locked down briefly. That lockdown has since been lifted.

It’s unclear how many suspects were arrested. Police did not release any additional details about the alleged robbery.

