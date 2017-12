RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police said a man who was attempting to enter a home in Richmond’s south side was shot and injured Thursday night.

Police said the incident happened in the 2200 block of Concord Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

The man was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects.

