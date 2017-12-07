Sen. Al Franken resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he’ll resign in the coming weeks. He’s repeatedly apologized as several women accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior, and as his support from fellow Democrats evaporated.

The Minnesota lawmaker took to the Senate floor to say, “I may be resigning my seat, but I am not giving up my voice.” He says he’ll addressing issues as an activist.

Franken says he can’t go through a Senate Ethics Committee investigation and effectively represent his state at the same time.

In remarks that lasted 11 minutes, he said that, thanks to his family, “I’m going to be just fine.”

He says some charges against him are untrue and that he remembers other differently than his accusers do. But he says women “deserve to be heard and their experiences taken seriously.”

