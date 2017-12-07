Richmond Schools after latest test: Water safe to drink

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools has shared the results of their lead tests with 8News.

Interim Superintendent Tommy Kranz said these results show that drinking water in the schools is safe for students and staff.

Virginia state law requires school systems to take action when lead tests reveal more than 15 parts per billion.

In September, a private test revealed small amounts of lead in the fountains at Ginter Park Elementary and George Mason Elementary.

The fountain at George Mason tested 0.5 to 1.2 parts per billion, and the fountain at Ginter Park showed 0.3 to 3.0 parts per billion.

8News now has the results of the school system’s October tests. It shows all water fountains are well below the legal limit of lead.

The school system also tested every faucet in the buildings and if anything seemed high, they tested again.

“The faucets hadn’t been used for a very long period of time,” Interim Superintendent Tommy Kranz said. “When we ran a more detailed test the second time, all of the sinks came back well below 15 parts per billion.”

The school system will be testing the water at every school.

The results can be found below.

