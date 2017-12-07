Richmond chapter of sorority gather toys for kids

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local sorority is gathering toys this holiday season.

The Richmond chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority gathered the toys at the Speakeasy Grill.

The toys will be going to children in Gilpin Court.

“One thing about AKA is that it’s our mission to serve all mankind. This is only a snippet of what we do all our lives,” Chapter President Maria Crenshaw.

The sorority has collected everything from dolls and building blocks to books. They’re expecting to get a final number tomorrow.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.