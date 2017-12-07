Rapper Jim Jones joins Roughriders as part owner, wants Kaepernick to join team

The following comes directly from the Richmond Roughriders:

New York, NY, November 29, 2017 – Music, Fitness and Fashion Icon Jim Jones is now a part owner of the Richmond Roughriders along with Gregg Fornario and Michael Kacor. The Richmond Roughriders football team is part of the AAL, American Arena League.

“The Richmond Roughriders partnership with Jim Jones enables us to bring so much more to the table in regards to introducing the high impact sport of Indoor football to the Hip-Hop culture, allowing us to build the Richmond Roughriders brand not just in our community but nationwide,” said Gregg Fornario – Owner/GM Richmond Roughriders.

Jim Jones has always had a passion for sports. “I’m grateful for this opportunity and looking forward to taking the Roughriders to the top,” Jim Jones said, “Hopefully this will inspire the youth to pursue positive activities, especially through sports.”

The Richmond Roughriders starts its second season in March 2018. The American Arena League has 12 teams from Vermont to Florida.