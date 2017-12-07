Purr-fect rescue: Henrico police officer saves kitten on I-64

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County police officer recently made the “purr-fect” rescue.

Henrico Police said in a tweet that during a traffic stop, Officer McGuire noticed a frightened kitten running through the median of Interstate 64.

The officer carefully approached the kitten, wrapped it up in a blanket and brought it to safety.

PUUURFECT TIMING FOR A TRAFFIC STOP

During a recent traffic stop, Henrico Police Officer McGuire noticed a frightened kitten running through the center grassy median of I-64. Without hesitation, McGuire walked towards the kitten – careful not to scare it into traffic …🐱 pic.twitter.com/8wvkGzDaF1 — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) December 7, 2017

