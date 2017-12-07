Purr-fect rescue: Henrico police officer saves kitten on I-64

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County police officer recently made the “purr-fect” rescue.
Henrico Police said in a tweet that during a traffic stop, Officer McGuire noticed a frightened kitten running through the median of Interstate 64.
The officer carefully approached the kitten, wrapped it up in a blanket and brought it to safety.
_____
Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.