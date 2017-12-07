Police: Suspect displays gun during argument on VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Police alerted students and staff after a gun was allegedly displayed during an argument on campus late Wednesday night.

VCU police officers responded to the 800 block of W. Grace Street just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of an armed suspect. The victim told officers that during an argument between him and the male suspect, a silver handgun was displayed.

The suspect, and another male he was with, fled south on Laurel Street and then west on Franklin Street.

Police said the gun was not pointed at the victim and no injuries were reported.

The offender is described as having a beard, thin in build, wearing a teal blue sweatshirt (Universal Studios in yellow written on the front), light blue jeans, black hat and carrying a black and red checkered backpack. The male he was accompanied by is described as having light skin, dreads, wearing a black jacket, black skull cap and jeans.

The VCU Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

