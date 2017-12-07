Police search for missing, endangered Prince William County teen

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va., (WRIC) — Prince William County police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered girl.

According to police, Asialia Syanne King was last seen leaving her home on Oak Street in the Manassas area of Prince William County about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

King is 17-years-old and is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call police.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.