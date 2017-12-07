Police say drunk Ohio mom tossed baby, tussled with officers

MASURY, OH (WKBN) – The mother of a 2-month-old infant is facing several charges, including child endangering, after an altercation with the baby’s father.

According to a police report, the baby’s father called police Wednesday night and told them that 27-year-old Kayla Wagner tossed their son onto the couch while unsecured in a car seat. The car seat flipped over onto the baby.

The father said that he and Wagner had gone out drinking and when they got home an argument broke out.

The baby’s grandmother had been babysitting so the couple could go out for the evening.

The father said that Wagner kept him from leaving by blocking his way out of the house. He said at one point, he sat on the couch and put his legs up to ward her off. Wagner continued to pull at the man’s leg and jumped on top of him, the report stated.

Polie said the father had cell phone video of much of the exchange. The father also told police that Wagner was scratching her own neck to make it look like he had choked her, the report stated.

When police arrived, they found Wagner sitting on the couch holding the baby. They said she smelled heavily of alcohol, was slurring her speech, and had a brownish-yellow stain on her mouth, the report stated.

After interviewing the father and viewing the cell phone video, police attempted to arrest Wagner but she refused to put the baby down, squeezing the child and trying to resist officers, the report stated.

Officers were finally able to remove the baby and restrain Wagner in order to put handcuffs on her, all the while she was fighting them, according to the report. This continued as officers were trying to take Wagner from the house. An officer used his taser three times on Wagner, at a reduced setting and sporadic intervals, to finally get her into the police cruiser.

One of the victims listed in the police report was a 24-year-old Brookfield police officer.

Wagner was taken to the Trumbull County Jail where she is facing charges of child endangering, resisting arrest, assault, domestic violence and obstructing official business.

The baby was taken by his father and grandmother to Sharon Regional Hospital to be checked out.

