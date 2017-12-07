Man arrested twice on VCU campus after he reportedly provoked crowd with racist sign

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested twice Thursday after he created a disturbance on VCU’s campus near the main entrance to the James Branch Cabell Library.

Police said that the man, who was not affiliated with the university in any way, was shouting at students and creating a disturbance.

VCU’s school newspaper, The Commonwealth Times reports that the man was holding a sign that read “2018 New Year’s resolution for Black guys: Prevent [explicit racial term] moments.”

People reacted by playing a trombone over the guy's words and some people have come with signs calling for "peace." pic.twitter.com/NA2TDYX0Pv — Siona (@seeohnah) December 7, 2017

A small group gathered, which then grew to about 200 people. Police stood between the man and the crowd and to ensure safety during the incident.

Eventually, university leaders decided that the man’s behavior was causing a “significant disruption to university operations.”

The man was asked to leave, and when he refused he was arrested.

Tyler W. Lloyd, 27, of Chesterfield County was charged with misdemeanor trespassing. After he was released, he returned to campus and was again arrested for trespassing.

