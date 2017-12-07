Injury prone or unlucky? Redskins' Reed endures rough season

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) When Jordan Reed was questionable to face the New Orleans Saints, they had one game plan if he played and another if he didn’t.

That shows how important Reed is to the Washington Redskins, who have fallen out of reasonable playoff contention with the playmaking tight end out the past five weeks with a hamstring injury that’s likely to keep him sidelined Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Reed was also hampered by toe and chest/rib injuries this season, and missed in previous years with concussions and a sprained shoulder.