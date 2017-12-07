Injury prone or unlucky? Redskins' Reed endures rough season

Lakana Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed reaches for his headphones during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Landover, Md. Reed is going through the most difficult time of his life as he endures another injury-plagued season. Arguably the Redskins' most effective playmaker, Reed is in danger of missing his sixth consecutive game with a strained hamstring. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) When Jordan Reed was questionable to face the New Orleans Saints, they had one game plan if he played and another if he didn’t.

That shows how important Reed is to the Washington Redskins, who have fallen out of reasonable playoff contention with the playmaking tight end out the past five weeks with a hamstring injury that’s likely to keep him sidelined Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Reed was also hampered by toe and chest/rib injuries this season, and missed in previous years with concussions and a sprained shoulder.

Related Posts