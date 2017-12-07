TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The four puppies are tired and weary.

Their faces are red because of a skin condition.

Their eyes are barely open.

“Somebody was really, really dumb and inhumane and we want Tampa Bay to know this is not acceptable in our community,” said Sherry Silk, executive director of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Someone dumped the puppies on the side of Howard Avenue in Tampa Thursday morning, just yards from the Humane Society.

A person walking by saw the dogs in distress and asked workers to check on them.

An on-staff vet tended to the puppies and determine they have mange, which is caused by parasites that dig into the skin.

The Humane Society put up a $1,000 reward leading to the arrest of the person who dumped the dogs.

“We want this person to go to jail. This is ridiculous,” Silk said.

While they’re hopeful for an arrest, they’re also hopeful that the dogs are adopted before Christmas.

They’ve been appropriately named Merry, Noel, Joy and Nick.

“This is a perfect time to adopt. December’s a big month for us because a lot of these people want a puppy or dog under the Christmas tree,” Silk said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 813-876-7138.

Humane Society offers $1,000 reward to find person who dumped sick puppies in Tampa View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

