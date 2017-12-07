Highland Springs, Louisa County, Hopewell ready for title shots

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three Central Virginia high school football teams will play for state championships on Saturday.

In Class 5, the Highland Springs Springers are playing for their third consecutive state championship. They would be the second Central Virginia team in a row to three-peat, after LC Bird won three in a row from 2012 to 2014. The Springers face Tuscarora out of Northern Virginia, which is also the team the Skyhawks beat in 2014 to complete their three-peat. The Springers’ previous two state titles came against Stone Bridge. Highland Springs and Tuscarora will kick it off at noon on Saturday at Hampton University.

In Class 4, the Louisa County Lions are trying to make history and honor their coach at the same time. Louisa has never won a state championship in football. The Lions are 14-0 so far this season, and they’ll try to make it a perfect season when they face Salem (Salem) Saturday at William and Mary. The game kicks off at 5:30. The Lions have additional motivation, as well. Head Coach Mark Fischer is retiring at the end of the season as he continues his fight against cancer. Fischer suffers from multiple myeloma, a blood and bone cancer that is incurable. The school named the field in Fischer’s honor earlier this season, and the team will try to further the honor with a win Saturday.

In Class 3, the Hopewell Blue Devils are finally into the title game after being knocked out in the state semifinals in consecutive seasons. Hopewell has not won a state championship in football since 2003. The Blue Devils will try to grab another trophy Saturday at William and Mary against Heritage (Lynchburg) High School. The game kicks off at noon.

