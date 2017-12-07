Henrico Police search for suspects in West End vehicle theft, larcenies

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are searching for the suspects involved in a vehicle theft and several larcenies.

An Henrico County Police spokesperson said the theft and larcenies occurred in the West End early Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding these offenses or the identities of the persons pictured is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

