Florida boy asks Santa to ‘skip’ him, give presents to kids in need instead

CLEARWATER, FL (WFLA) — Writing a letter to Santa is a time old tradition. But, one little boy told the jolly toymaker he doesn’t want any presents this year.

6-year-old Chance has always had a huge heart, his mom Elizabeth Teckenbrock said.

After Christmas decorations went up this year, Chance went to school so excited to share a story about his favorite holiday toy, “Elf on the Shelf.”

When he told his classmates about the fan favorite Christmas item, he was surprised to learn some of his friends didn’t have a little elf.

Chance then assumed Santa wasn’t able to bring his school buddies presents because they didn’t have the toy.

“I know some people don’t have money to get toys,” Chance maturely told his mom. But he was determined to solve that problem.

In his generous letter to Santa, Chance made it clear he has plenty to keep him happy and wants others to feel joy as well this holiday season.

Chance’s handwritten note to Santa reads, “Please take all my toys to boys and girls who don’t have some. My toys are a lot and you can skip me.”

“But not my sister she will cry,” the sweet card goes on to say about Chance’s 2-year-old little sister, Blake.

Elizabeth told WFLA, “He wants to make others Christmas great, and I want to make his great.”

The Teckenbrocks’ family goal is to gather as many toys as possible for all the kids in need in the Tampa Bay area. The family will be donating the gifts to Toys for Tots.

If you want to help Chance with his mission to make Christmas wonderful for other kids, you can contact Elizabeth Teckenbrock at TeckenbrockE@pcsb.org.

