Family of slain state police special agent sells wreaths in his memory

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Family and friends of slain State Police Special Agent Mike Walter are selling holiday wreaths in his memory.

Walter was shot and killed while on duty in Richmond.

They will place the wreaths at the Commonwealth Public Safety Memorial next weekend. They cost $25. To purchase one, click here.

