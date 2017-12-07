6-year-old’s savage letter to Santa Claus

(KRON) – This time of year, Santa Claus gets a ton of letters, but a 6-year-old from Virginia had an unusual message for St. Nick.

The little boy didn’t ask for a toy, instead, he told Santa “your life is empty.”

He wrote:

Santa I’m doing this for class. I know your naughty list empty. And your good list is empty. And your life is empty. You don’t know the trouble I’ve had in my life. Goodbye.

The boy’s mom posted the letter online and it went viral. According to the boy’s mother, the “troubles” he’s referring to his brother.

