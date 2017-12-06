VSP: Inspection stickers will no longer be located in middle of windshield

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State inspection stickers will no longer go in the middle of your windshield, Virginia State Police said on Tuesday.

The change will take effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

VSP says that due to new innovations in the automotive industry, the state inspection stickers will be placed in the bottom left corner of the windshield.

“The relocation stems from the fact that automobile manufacturers now offer crash avoidance technology in many of their vehicles,” a VSP spokesperson said. “In such vehicles, the new technology utilizes the center of the windshield. Therefore the placement of items in that area, including stickers, could prevent crash avoidance systems from operating properly.”

Existing inspection stickers are to remain in their current position. The move to the lower left corner should be made once a vehicle is inspected and issued a 2019 sticker.

