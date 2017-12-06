Study: Eating cheese daily is good for you–but not too much

(KRON/CNN) — Good news for cheese lovers–it turns out a little bit of cheddar might actually be good for you.

The study actually showed a 14 percent reduction in the chances of developing heart disease when people ate cheese.

And it found a 10 percent reduction in the chances of having a stroke.

The study is in the European Journal of Nutrition.

It stops short of recommending that you eat a “lot” of cheese.

They suggest about 1.5 ounces a day.

