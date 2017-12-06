Redskins name Dinwiddie’s Mills High School Coach of the Year

The following comes directly from the Washington Redskins:

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation announced today that Dinwiddie High School head football coach, Billy Mills, has been named the 2017 Redskins High School Coach of the Year presented by Inova Sports Medicine.

Mills has been the head coach at Dinwiddie since 2005, where he inherited a program that had won only four of 39 games in its previous four seasons. Mills and his coaching staff have been able to turn the Dinwiddie program around, and this season the Generals finished with an impressive 12-1 record, losing in the Class 4, Region B championship game to Louisa County, 38-27.

Mills was selected as the Redskins High School Coach of the Week for the Week of Sept. 23. As a result of his Coach of the Year selection, Mills will be nominated for the 2017 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award and will be invited to Orlando for the USA Football National Conference and Pro Bowl.

Mills is highly respected among his athletes, their parents and the entire Dinwiddie community. “From the outside looking in, most would assume that Mills’ football coaching ability is what makes him special,” said Jeff Walters, Dinwiddie High School Athletic Director. “However, it is his ability to motivate student-athletes and his passion for developing these young men into productive citizens when they leave Dinwiddie High School that makes him successful. He demands and expects his players to be accountable to each other, the coaching staff and this community. Simply stated, there is not a finer coach that I am aware of in any sport or any town.”

2017 Redskins High School Coach of the Week Award Winners

Week 1: Kevin Tucker – Thomas Dale High School (Chester, VA)

Week 2: Clarence Martin – J.E.B. Stuart High School (Falls Church, VA)

Week 3: Billy Mills – Dinwiddie High School (Dinwiddie, VA)

Week 4: Scott Johnson – Oscar Smith High School (Chesapeake, VA)

Week 5: Dameon Powell – Charles Herbert Flowers High School (Springdale, MD)

Week 6: Greg Hatfield – Eastern View High School (Culpeper, VA)

Week 7: Andy Linn – Lafayette High School (Williamsburg, VA)

Week 8: Joe Casamento – St. John’s College High School (Washington, DC)

Week 9: Gary Wortham – Woodbridge High School (Woodbridge, VA)

Week 10: Michael Yew – Central Woodstock High School (Woodstock, VA)

About Redskins High School Coach of the Week presented by Inova Sports Medicine

The High School Coach of the Week program is a league-wide initiative designed to recognize area high school football coaches who continuously demonstrate hard work and dedication to their football programs, the health and safety of their players, and who make a difference in their communities.

This season, in partnership with Inova Sports Medicine, the Redskins Charitable Foundation has convened a panel of local high school football media experts to provide nominations of deserving high school coaches for consideration and selection. Each coach chosen throughout the high school football season will receive a $2,000 donation from the Redskins Charitable Foundation to their football program and a framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden, Redskins President Bruce Allen and Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams, as well as other giveaway items from the Redskins Charitable Foundation and Inova Sports Medicine.