Radford fraternity charged after forcing pledges to chug liquor, get branded

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — A fraternity at Radford University is in hot water for allegations of hazing and aggravated malicious wounding after the group allegedly forced prospective members to chug liquor, dance with strippers and get branded.

8News sister station WFXR obtained an affidavit for a search warrant in the town of Radford which showed that at least one student claims he was forced to drink an unhealthy amount of alcohol.

He said that the incident happened at a Pi Kappa Phi party in September 2017.

According to the affidavit, the victim, along with 15 other pledges, were given approximately eight 1.75 liter bottles of Burnett’s vodka. They were then reportedly forced to drink all eight bottles within five minutes.

Documents state the group was then taken to a room where he and other potential members were given lap dances from strippers.

The victim said he remembers being lightly whipped by a stripper before losing consciousness.

When the victim woke up the next morning, he told investigators he discovered he had a serious wound on his buttocks that his doctor said was caused by a “heat source.”

The affidavit said the fraternity president told the victim the burn was caused by chemicals from another member trying to clean the couch the victim slept on.

Documents reveal an apartment in the 1200 block of Downey Street in Radford, the location of the party, was searched by investigators. While there, investigators collected items consistent with the victim’s wound, electronic devices, paper documents, and any items relating the fraternity.

