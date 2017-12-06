Pop-Tarts enlists help from police after man claims to put mustard on pastries

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WMBD) — An Illinois man set off a back-and-forth on Twitter with Pop-Tarts brand and Illinois police after claiming to put mustard on his pastries.

The now-deleted Tweet by Twitter handle @adumsteeves read, “You guys aint from Illinois if you dont put mustard on your poptarts.”

The Pop-Tarts Twitter handle responded by attaching the original tweet in a message to the Illinois State Police.

Let us know if they don’t handle this @PopTartsUS, WE will… Ain’t nobody puttin’ mustard on their Pop-Tarts in Illinois. https://t.co/O7WjT0c3Lo — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) November 29, 2017

Thanks for the support. Due to the severity of the crime, we need all the help we can get. https://t.co/NdZ6RhY0cy — Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) November 29, 2017

