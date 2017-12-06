Pop-Tarts enlists help from police after man claims to put mustard on pastries

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WMBD) — An Illinois man set off a back-and-forth on Twitter with Pop-Tarts brand and Illinois police after claiming to put mustard on his pastries.
The now-deleted Tweet by Twitter handle @adumsteeves read, “You guys aint from Illinois if you dont put mustard on your poptarts.”
The Pop-Tarts Twitter handle responded by attaching the original tweet in a message to the Illinois State Police.
