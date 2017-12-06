Patagonia sues over Pres. Trump’s monuments order

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s plan to shrink two national parks in Utah (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Outdoor company Patagonia has sued to block President Donald Trump’s cuts to Utah’s Bears Ears National Monument.

Patagonia’s lawsuit was filed Wednesday night, becoming the fourth legal challenge after Trump announced Monday he would shrink Bear Ears and the Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Utah.

The California-based company argues shrinking the monument by 85 percent is an “extreme overreach in authority” and strips much-needed protections from sacred tribal lands. It filed the suit on behalf of several organizations.

The lawsuit came after Patagonia replaced its usual home page with a stark message, “The President Stole Your Land.”

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke shot back by saying the claim is “nefarious, false and a lie.”

A coalition of five tribes has also sued to preserve Bears Ears. Two lawsuits have been filed to protect Grand Staircase.

___

1:54 a.m.

More lawsuits are expected Wednesday over the Trump administration’s plans to shrink several national monuments.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and outdoor retail giant Patagonia traded harsh words Tuesday — an opening salvo in an imminent legal battle that could last for years.

On Monday, President Donald Trump ordered drastic reductions to Utah’s Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments. Three lawsuits had been filed by Tuesday night.

Trump said he was reversing federal overreach by drastically cutting the sprawling monuments named by Democratic presidents. But tribal leaders, environmentalists and others argue the president doesn’t have that authority and his move jeopardizes a wealth of Native American artifacts, dinosaur fossils and rugged spaces.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.