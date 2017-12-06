Nurse charged with raping residents at Massachusetts nursing home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man is accused of raping two residents at the rehabilitation facility where he was a licensed practical nurse.

According to court records, Jacob King, 57, is charged with three counts of rape involving two victims. The dates of offense were listed as Sept. 10 and Nov. 2.

The narrative filed by police states that King was an employee at Savoy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on County Street in New Bedford when he started having “relations” with one of the victims. However, the nature of those relations was not revealed. The victim told police King sexually assaulted her in a bathroom three weeks later.

Court records state police confiscated the victim’s phone, which reportedly contained texts along with a nude picture of the suspect.

According to the police incident report, King told officers the relationships were affairs, and he said, “I never forced myself on either of those women.”

King was held without bail for one day, then released on home confinement, where he’s only allowed to leave for legal and medical appointments. The judge ordered him not to have contact with the victims.

King’s attorney Donald Crotty had no comment.

According to court records, a complaint was filed with the state Board of Nursing.

The facility’s owner, Didie Watsop said, “The safety of our residents is our number one priority. We are always working to protect them.”

