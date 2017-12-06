Missing Colonial Heights man found dead in Hopewell

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Mark Middlebrooks, the Colonial Heights man who has been missing for nearly three weeks, has been found dead in Hopewell.
According to police, Middlebrooks — Middlebrooks who was last seen on Saturday, November 18 in Essex County — was found dead in his car on December 1.
Hopewell Police is now conducting a death investigation.
A cause of death has not been released.
