Missing Colonial Heights man found dead in Hopewell

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Mark Middlebrooks, the Colonial Heights man who has been missing for nearly three weeks, has been found dead in Hopewell.

According to police, Middlebrooks — Middlebrooks who was last seen on Saturday, November 18 in Essex County — was found dead in his car on December 1.

Hopewell Police is now conducting a death investigation.

A cause of death has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

