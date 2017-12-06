Mechanicsville dentist pleads guilty to $783,000 insurance fraud scheme

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Glen Allen dentist pleaded guilty Wednesday to fraudulently overbilling from Medicaid and dental insurers.

Court documents show that Maryam E. Zarei, 47, who owns and operated Atlee Station Family Dentistry in Mechanicsville received $783,000 as part of the scheme.

Prosecutors said that between 2013 and 2016, Zarei defrauded Medicaid, Delta Dental, AETNA, Met Life and U.S. Healthcare by billing for services that were never performed. Prosecutors said that in some cases, Zarei wasn’t even in the country when the alleged procedures occurred.

Zarei also billed insurers more for services than was justified by the actual service performed and for services performed after the patients’ insurance coverage had ended by saying in bills that the procedures happened earlier than they did.

Zarei pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud and now faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

She will be sentenced March 16, 2018.

A federal district court judge will determine the sentence.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.