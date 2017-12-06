Fruity Pebbles revealed as Oreo’s mystery flavor

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The case is closed! The mystery flavor of a new type of Oreo has been revealed as Fruity Pebbles.

Back in October, people all across the United states took shots at guessing the mystery flavor, and many of you were right!

The company that makes Oreos was offering a grand prize of $50,000 for the correct guess. Five $10,000 prizes were also available.

The contest ran through November 30. The grand prize winner will be announced on December 11, 2017.

