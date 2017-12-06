Former UVA football player sentenced to 40 years for $10 million investment fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former University of Virginia football stand-out from Chesterfield was sentenced to serve 40 years in jail Wednesday for his role in a $10 million fraud scheme.

Court records show that Merrill Robertson victimized more than 60 investors, using his football contacts to solicit investors from 2009 to 2015. Working with co-conspirator Sherman Carl Vaughn, prosecutors said Robertson used much of the money on personal living expenses, and to fund a frozen-yogurt franchise and various other restaurant ventures.

Prosecutors said the two men used the money to pay mortgages, car payments, school tuitions, spa visits, restaurants and vacations.

Robertson was convicted on fifteen offenses including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

Robertson was a starting linebacker for UVa and spent time in training camp for the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings in 2003 and 2004.

PREVIOUS STORIES: Richmond investment banker and former NFL football player arrested for fraud; Richmond investment banker and former UVA linebacker convicted in $10 million fraud scheme

