Fate of Chesterfield doctor accused of murdering girlfriend in hands of jury

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The murder trial of a Chesterfield doctor accused of killing his live-in girlfriend is in the hands of a jury.

After hearing closing arguments from attorneys on both sides of the case, jurors began deliberating around lunchtime Wednesday.

Zulma Pabon disappeared in June of 2014. While police never located her body, prosecutors charged her boyfriend, Dr. John Gibbs, with her murder.

Prosecutors pointed out that Gibbs never reported Pabon missing, refused to cooperate with police and bought large quantities of acid in the weeks after she disappeared.

In closing arguments the defense argued prosecutors had no way to prove Pabon was definitively dead beyond a reasonable doubt. They then offered theories as to what could have happened to her. — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) December 6, 2017

In closing arguments the defense argued that Pabon was depressed, and cutting herself, and hiding it from friends and co-workers. They said she was drinking too much. Say it was her last known state of mind before her disappearance. — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) December 6, 2017

The defense argued that police concentrated their efforts on John Gibbs and never pursued any alternatives. Say Pabon's car was found at an Hispanic trailer park next to what residents described as a party trailer yet the trailer was never searched or the park owner questioned. — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) December 6, 2017

Defense argued that MS-13 could have been involved and is known to take women and get them into human trafficking. — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) December 6, 2017

Defense says the man Pabon was having an affair with was never investigated. They went on to say there was no evidence of any history of abuse between Gibbs and Pabon. They claim investigators found no evidence and stopped looking at other options. — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) December 6, 2017

Investigators also believe Gibbs searched on his girlfriend’s computer the terms, ‘ether’ and ‘why would someone want to disappear.’

Gibbs’ defense attorney, meanwhile, argued that Pabon was mentally unstable at the time she disappeared, had been cutting herself and that police never investigated alternative theories about what may have happened to her.

Prosecutors said if Pabon committed suicide they would have found her body. Asked why Gibbs never reported Pabon missing. — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) December 6, 2017

Prosecutors says Pabon's last phone call put her at home with Gibbs. No reason to believe she was ever at trailer park where her car was found. — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) December 6, 2017

Prosecution says Gibbs was never a suspect until a month later after continually refusing to cooperate with police. Say he never reported her missing, lied to them about where he was the morning after her disappearance, and never spoke to family or friends after she went missing. — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) December 6, 2017

As for evidence prosecutors say Gibbs purchased 23 bottles of drain cleaner, returned 16 bottles, and then bought 14 bottles of acid 14 days later. They believe drain cleaner didn't work to get rid of the body so he turned to acid. — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) December 6, 2017

8News spoke with an alternate juror who said he would have voted Gibbs guilty.

