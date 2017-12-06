Cosby HS addresses ‘classroom disruption’ involving student and teacher

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The principal of Cosby High School sent a letter to parents Tuesday after an incident occurred in a classroom between a student and teacher.

In the letter by Principal Ben Snyder, it states that a student escalated a “classroom disruption” and made a “very poor choice” during an interaction with a teacher on Tuesday. The situation was quickly deescalated by an administrator.

The letter also states that the student will be disciplined for the incident but did not specify how.

8News reached out to Chesterfield Public Schools for further comment.

Below is the full state from Principal Snyder:

“Cosby Community, I know you normally hear from me on Sundays, but we had an incident today that I felt was important to share. During 4th block we had a student escalate a classroom disruption and made a very poor choice with an interaction with a faculty member. An administrator quickly intervened and then deescalated the situation. I want you to know that we take the safety and security of our staff and students very seriously and this student will receive appropriate student discipline for their action. I would also ask that you speak with your students and reiterate the importance of sharing information with faculty members when other students talk of participating in inappropriate activities. I would also like to take a minute and commend the students who came to the aide of the teacher during the situation. Thank you for your continued support in maintaining a safe and secure learning environment.”

