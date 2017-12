COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Ohio mother has now been indicted in connection with her newborn daughter’s fatal overdose.

Nina Straty, 26, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

Police say the 27-day-old girl died in April and had cocaine and methadone in her system.

Police say the girl was unresponsive in bed hours after she had been breastfed.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.