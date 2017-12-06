Chesterfield Police investigating after $37,000 worth of commercial lawnmowers stolen

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Chesterfield County are asking for the public’s help after $37,000 worth of commercial lawnmowers were recently stolen.

The lawnmowers were stolen from Chesterfield Parks on Early Settlers Road. The theft occurred sometime during the late evening hours of Sunday, December 3 or early-morning hours of Monday, December 4.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-0600 or 804-748-1251.

