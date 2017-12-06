Chesterfield County schools need bus drivers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is hiring bus drivers. The school system is hosting a job fair December 15 at the North Courthouse Library.

The fair will go on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library on Courthouse Road. Starting hourly rate for a Chesterfield County school bus driver is $14.27, and Chesterfield County Public Schools will train and pay approved bus driver applicants to earn a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). In addition, once applicants have successfully completed the required training, they will be eligible for full-time benefits.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old with three years of driving experience, a driving record that must not reflect more than negative three points within the last 36 months, no DMV history of reckless driving or DUIs within the past five years and no criminal history of felonies or Child Protective Services cases.

Candidates are asked to apply ahead of time. Click here and search “school bus driver.”

