Chester man killed in multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer on I-95

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 20-year-old man has died following a crash on I-95 south in Chester involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles.

#BREAKING UPDATE: accident on 95 near Ruffin Mill Rd is now fatal. Trooper tells @Roxie8News someone died in the crash. Updates now on @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/j96aXA5Ucn — Whitney Harris (@Whitney8News) December 6, 2017

VSP responded to the crash just after 4 a.m. near Ruffin Mill Road.

Their investigation revealed that a man driving a Saturn sedan was traveling northbound in the southbound lane on I-95.

“The driver of the Saturn struck a female driving in a Nissan Altima head-on,” a VSP spokesperson said. “The tractor trailer traveling southbound came up on the crash and in an attempt to avoid striking the two other vehicle’s, the tractor trailer driver was forced to make an evasive maneuver causing it to jackknife hitting a jersey wall and resting across the median partially blocking both the southbound and the northbound lanes.”

VSP initially said the drivers involved in the head-on collision were transported to Southside Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries and the tractor-trailer driver was also transported for treatment of minor injuries.

A VSP spokesperson later confirmed to 8News that the wrong-way driver of the Saturn, who has been identified as 20-year-old Jailyn Richard Allred of Chester, died at the hospital.

Authorities are considering alcohol as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Police and EMS from both Chesterfield and Colonial Heights are also working the crash.

VDOT says the northbound left lane remains closed. Stay with 8News for updates.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.