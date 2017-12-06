28 arrested on drug, gun charges in Northern Virginia investigation of Blood gang

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – Authorities have arrested more than two dozen people on drug and firearms charges in what prosecutors are describing as a “coordinated takedown” stemming from a gang investigation.

The arrests took place throughout Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia Wednesday on charges filed in federal court in Alexandria.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, which is prosecuting most of the cases, said the charges stem from an investigation of area Blood gangs.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Tin Panda, began this spring and involves numerous federal and local police agencies.

Prosecutors said in a press release that many criminal acts have been tied to the group, including homicide, malicious wounding, robbery, shootings, and drugs and firearms distribution.

Prior to executing search warrants Wednesday, the investigation had recovered over 71 firearms, 1,292 grams of cocaine base, 4,408 grams of cocaine, 23,838 grams of marijuana, 2,152 grams of crystal meth, 815 grams of heroin and23,838 grams of THC.

