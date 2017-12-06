20-0 second half run dooms Richmond to 79-60 loss at Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – B.J. Stith had 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, Ahmad Caver added 14 points, six boards and 12 assists, and Old Dominion beat Richmond 79-60 on Wednesday night.

Richmond led 33-31 at halftime but Old Dominion opened the second half on a 20-0 run – with six points from Caver and capped by Brandan Stith’s 3-point play. The Monarchs outscored Richmond 48-27 in the second half.

Trey Porter and Randy Haynes each added 12 points for Old Dominion (6-3). Brandan Stith finished with 11 points and Porter set a career-high with six blocks.

Old Dominion entered allowing just 62.4 points per game, which ranks 29th in the country.

Solly Stansbury and Grant Golden scored 12 points apiece for Richmond (1-8). De’Monte Buckingham had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.