Texas holds off VCU 71-67 in Smart’s return to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Shaka Smart strolled onto the Siegel Center floor to a standing ovation, and then his new team beat his old team before a sold out crowd.

Texas (6-2) defeated VCU 71-67 Tuesday night in a game marked by impressive VCU comebacks in both halves.

Texas freshman Mohamed Bamba scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the contest. He also got the Longhorns going in the first half with a tremendous on-handed slam to extend their first half lead to double digits at 19-8.

The Texas lead eventually grew to 14 in the first half, but VCU (5-4) was able to forge a comeback. Senior forward Justin Tillman scored 15 of his 22 before halftime, and the Rams pulled to within six before a Texas bucket gave the Longhorns a 40-32 lead at the half.

Bamba was dominant again in the second half as two quick dunks helped Texas build a 13-point lead. Longhorns’ sophomore guard Andrew Jones scored 19 points in the game, and the ‘Horns’ lead eventually extended to 19 at 57-38 with 11:58 to play.

Cue the Rams’ second comeback.

VCU went on a 25-5 run over the ensuing 8:04 and took a 63-62 lead on a Khris Lane three-pointer with 3:54 to play. The Rams did not score for the next 3:11.

Bamba knocked down two free throws to give Texas the lead at 64-63, and the key play was a three-pointer by Dylan Osetkowski with 0:58 to play to give the Longhorns a four-point lead at 67-63. Forced to foul, VCU simply could not get enough offense to even out the free throws, and Texas was able to hold off the Rams for a 71-67 victory.

Osetkowski finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for Texas. Tillman led VCU with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Lane added 15 points for the Rams and De’riante Jenkins scored 12, 11 of them in the second half.