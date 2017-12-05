Task force gives McAuliffe recommendations following review of deadly Charlottesville rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A task force put together by Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe released a report Tuesday detailing a list of recommendations to prevent violence at public rallies like that which happened in Charlottesville in August.

Some of the recommendations included ideas previously discussed, like allowing localities to prohibit firearms at permitted events, getting localities to adopt a uniform permitting process and figuring out a way to better share information between government agencies.

The task force was created back in August by McAuliffe’s Executive Order 68 shortly after the violent protest which left a woman dead. After a series of meetings, the group came up with this document, which was presented to the governor Dec.1.

Now, the governor and his team are working with the General Assembly to prepare legislation to put the task force’s recommendations into action.

“The Governor and his team continue to review this report and other information as they prepare actions or legislative proposals to strengthen Virginia’s approach to these types of events in the future,” McAuliffe spokesperson Brian Coy said.

You can view the full report here.

The task force’s report comes just days after an independent review by U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy found that law enforcement’s failure to maintain order lead to “deep distrust of government” in the Charlottesville community.

