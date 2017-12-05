Suspicious package causes evacuation at downtown Richmond YMCA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating what they are describing as a “suspicious package” in the area around the YMCA on Franklin Street in downtown Richmond.

The incident caused the YMCA facility to be evacuated.

This is near the intersection of West Franklin Street and North Foushee Street.

Police said that they got the call about the package at about 6:30 p.m. and that drivers should avoid the area since several roads are closed as a result of the incident.

Bomb squad crews are headed to the scene to make sure there are no explosives, and then police said they expect to reopen roads and businesses.

Stay with 8News online and in the 8News app for the latest information.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.