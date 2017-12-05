Richmond International Airport makes 18th firearm arrest of 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man was arrested at Richmond International Airport on Monday after TSA found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the man’s carry-on bag.

Another person arrested at @Flack4RIC for having a loaded gun in his carry on. 18th firearm arrest so far this year, up from 10 all of last year and 7 each of the previous 3 years. Here's how to transport firearmshttps://t.co/Cw7GCTHqpx pic.twitter.com/9Vq2A2vzQE — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) December 5, 2017

This is the 18th firearm that TSA officers have caught at the airport checkpoints, surpassing 10 in 2016 and 7 in 2015.

According to a TSA spokesperson, a TSA officer detected the 9 mm handgun inside the man’s carry-on bag. The handgun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber. The Richmond Airport Police Department confiscated the firearm and arrested the man, a resident of Midlothian, on state weapons charges.

Weapons — including firearms, firearm parts and ammunition — are not permitted in carry-on bags. TSA details how to transport firearms and ammunition safely on their web site here.

